FY2022 Earnings Forecast for J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

JSAIY opened at $13.26 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

