FY2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $9.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.25.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LFUS. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $272.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. Littelfuse has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $287.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 135.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,610 shares in the company, valued at $69,348,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.