FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $26.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $27.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $380.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

