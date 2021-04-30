FY2022 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Boosted by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
