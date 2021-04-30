FY2022 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Boosted by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SAPMF opened at $2.55 on Friday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.