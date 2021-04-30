FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Joint Corp. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Joint in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $811.37 million, a PE ratio of 210.79 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Joint by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in The Joint by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Joint by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $3,848,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

