FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year.

MGDDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $29.45 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

