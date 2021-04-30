FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $640.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 565,953,171 coins and its circulating supply is 538,789,484 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.