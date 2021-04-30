Fyooz Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,619.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $42,619.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

