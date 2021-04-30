Galactrum One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a market cap of $29,838.62 and approximately $8.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,302.95 or 1.00209607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $738.87 or 0.01269947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00555972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00358297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

