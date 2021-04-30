Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPG stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

