GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 345,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 45,748 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 10,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,188. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

