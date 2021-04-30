GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $40.78 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002601 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

