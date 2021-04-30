Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,900.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), with a volume of 73253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,830 ($23.91).

The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,709.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,640.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £439,750 ($574,536.19). Insiders have sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 in the last three months.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

