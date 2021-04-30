Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Gannett to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Gannett has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

