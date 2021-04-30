Gartner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 859 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 935% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.13. Gartner has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $200.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

