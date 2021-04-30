Gas (GAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20.04 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $155.77 million and $20.04 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.38 or 0.00026432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00064022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00283774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.73 or 0.01102901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.00703494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,078.85 or 0.99817060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas' genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas' total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

