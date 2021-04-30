GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

