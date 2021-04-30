Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GATO opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GATO. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.