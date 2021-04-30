GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $246,748.42 and $172.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00470870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002520 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

