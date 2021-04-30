GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.29.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. GDS has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in GDS by 43.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $770,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GDS by 36.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 19.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.