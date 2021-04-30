Geeq (GEEQ) Hits One Day Volume of $314,485.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $314,485.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

