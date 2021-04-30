Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

