General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for about 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.33% of General American Investors worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $42.65.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.