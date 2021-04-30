General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 27,719 shares.The stock last traded at $42.41 and had previously closed at $42.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

