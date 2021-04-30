General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.