General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Cut by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,125 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 781,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

