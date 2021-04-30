General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

