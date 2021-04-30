General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.0% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 898.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 198,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,284,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

