Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Hits $43.16 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $43.16 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC on major exchanges.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

