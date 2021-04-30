Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.46. Genius Sports shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 1,995 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans.

