Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 239,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,754. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

