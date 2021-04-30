Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNCA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.