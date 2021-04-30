Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 6,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

