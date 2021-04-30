GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the March 31st total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Research analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

