George W. Broughton Sells 4,210 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

