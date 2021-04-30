Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Geron alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Geron by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Geron by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 113.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $480.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.