Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of GNGBY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63. Getinge has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

