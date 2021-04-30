Getty Realty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

