Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.92

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 2707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

