GeyserCoin (GSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $43,986.09 and approximately $30.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120,465.33 or 2.19942680 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,488,853 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

