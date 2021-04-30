GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GIX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,456,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,585. GigCapital2 has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,463,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

