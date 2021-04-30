GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
GIX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,456,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,585. GigCapital2 has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
GigCapital2 Company Profile
GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.
