GigPeak (NYSEMKT:GIG) Shares Down 0.2%

GigPeak Inc (NYSEMKT:GIG)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 3,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,371,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

GigPeak Company Profile (NYSEMKT:GIG)

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

