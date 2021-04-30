Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Down to $10.54

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.05. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1,696 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $565.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.57 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

