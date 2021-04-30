Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 436,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

