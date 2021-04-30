Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 423,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,253,211 shares.The stock last traded at $63.28 and had previously closed at $63.84.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

