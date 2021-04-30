GINcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $323,779.19 and approximately $11.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,999.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.64 or 0.04785587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.60 or 0.01738968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.00470978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00723438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00561584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00423483 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

