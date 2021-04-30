Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.72

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.43. Glencore shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 317,713 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

