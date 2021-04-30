Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.