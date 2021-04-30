Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,054,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Global Payments by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $219.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

