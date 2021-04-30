Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.96. 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.